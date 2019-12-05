Shenandoah man charged in crash that killed sailor at Virginia Navy base

A 38-year-old man from the town of Shenandoah has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he crashed into a security vehicle at a Navy base in Virginia, killing a sailor.

Nathaniel Lee Campbell has been charged in the death of 23-year-old Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores.

Virginia Beach police said Campbell was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup north along Atlantic Avenue on Saturday when, as he approached Gate 8 of the JEB Little Creek - Fort Story base, he traveled into the oncoming traffic lane and drove onto the base at a high rate of speed.

Police said gate security forces notified their units of a vehicle that passed the gate on the wrong side of the road, and security responded to the scene with emergency equipment activated.

Near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Leyte Street, police said Campbell struck a Navy patrol car Temores was driving.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, where Temores died of his injuries.

It is unclear why Campbell drove onto the base.

Campbell was in in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Thursday. It could not immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.

Police said the crash remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department's Fatal Crash Team.

Temores had a 2-year-old son.