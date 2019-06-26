Shenandoah teen killed and 3 seriously injured in crash near Elkton

A teenager was killed and three other people injured when a car crashed into a telephone pole in Rockingham County late Tuesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2007 Chevy Cobalt was heading north on Fox Mountain Road (Rt. 759) when, at 11:58 p.m., the car veered off the right side of the roadway in the 3100 block, about half a mile north of Thoroughfare Road.

Police say the driver over-corrected and then ran off the left side of the roadway, where the car crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Dakota R. Shifflett, of Elkton, was airlifted to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries.

One of the passengers, 18-year-old Madolyn R. Morris, of Shenandoah, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Two other passengers – one an adult and the other a juvenile, both females – were also airlifted to UVA with serious injuries. There's no word on their current conditions.

According to police, all four were not wearing seat belts.

Virginia State Police say charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

Rockingham County Fire and EMS, Elkton Fire and EMS, McGaheysville Fire Dept., Shenandoah Fire Dept., and Harrisonburg EMS all helped with response to the crash scene.

