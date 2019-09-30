Sheriff: Arrest made in killing of SC postal worker

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Williamsburg County postal worker.

Trevor Seward, 22, has been arrested on a state murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Irene Pressley, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Seward was reportedly seen shortly before the incident holding what was believe to be an AR-15, according to the affidavit.

Multiple .223 shell casings were found near the scene on Senate Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

A fingerprint was found on a United States Postal Service package that was recovered from the crime scene by the USPS forensics division that was later confirmed to be that of Seward.

United States Postal Inspection Service spokesperson Jessica Adams said earlier this week that if the person responsible for Pressley’s death is caught and convicted, they could face a federal death penalty.

Arrest announced during funeral service

News of the arrest came on the same day as Pressley’s funeral in Andrews where hundreds of people packed the sanctuary of Hopewell AME church Saturday. During the funeral service, a speaker told the congregation of the arrest, prompting cheers and praise from those who had gathered to pay their respects to Pressley.

“She was the post office mama,” Postmaster Sharon Cameron said. “We keep her picture as you can see. And we will honor her at that post office now and forever.”

Friends and family say her death is a storm that has shaken the entire community.

“An overpowering from the community, sending us cards, sending flowers, condolences, coming in just to ask about her," Cameron said. "She was loved by this community.”

Pressley’s sisters also spoke about her after the service.

“She loved the Lord with all of her heart and she taught us how to love each other and how to forgive when things come up,” her sister, Elisha Hubbard said.

“I thank God for her today, I thank God for her life and how God kept her through even a tragedy that took her life,” another of her sisters, Vernell Oates, said.

Pressley, 64, died Monday after being shot while delivering the mail, deputies say. She worked with the U.S. Postal Service for almost 22 years.

Since the shooting, residents of Williamsburg County placed white bows on their mailboxes in memory of Pressley.

After the funeral, family members put Pressley to rest near her home at St. Johns AME Church in Andrews.

