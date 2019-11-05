Sheriff: Bodies found in Virginia may be linked to arson, murders

The remains of three people found in a charred pickup truck in Virginia appear to be connected to the deaths of two children in North Carolina.

Photo of NC arson, courtesy: WBTV

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of three bodies found in the woods behind a private school.

Police said a hunter found the burned bodies Monday in a burned-out truck behind Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, just north of the North Carolina state line and west of Galax, Virginia.

“It just happened to be the remote area where these individuals chose to try to hide the vehicle," said Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan. “We feel like they just drove up into Virginia and found a remote area to try to dispose of the bodies and the pickup truck.”

Investigators believe the bodies had been there at least two months, and are three people reported missing after a June trailer arson fire in North Carolina.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman says the bodies are believed to be Maria Calderon Martinez, Juan Carlos Mendez-Pena and Luis Fernando Sanchez.

“Our hearts and our thoughts do go out to the family members of the victims and hopefully in some way this will help fill the void and at least maybe bring some closure to the family," Vaughan said.

Investigators believe the fire was set after two children in the home were shot to death and the children's mother was run over and killed, according to WDBJ7 sister station WBTV.

The three who had been reported missing were the mother of the two children, whose body wasn't immediately found after she was reportedly killed, her boyfriend and one other person.

Calderon Martinez is the mother of 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and 12-year-old America Pacheco.

Their bodies have been taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner for cause of death and positive identification.

The victims inside the burning home in June were Angel Pacheco, 11, and his sister America, 13, according to WBTV.

Police charged Areli Aguirre-Alivez, 30, and his girlfriend, Heidi Wolfe, 16, with three counts of murder for the deaths of the children and mother. Aguirre-Alivez is in the U.S. illegally, according to WBTV, and was an ex-boyfriend of the children's mother.

“It’s not uncommon for criminals and people to bring things up into our county and try to disguise it, try to hide it. It has happened before, and that’s part of being a border county," Vaughan said.

Now that it’s hunting season, the sheriff said everyone should be on the lookout if they see something unusual.

“If it looks the least little bit suspicious, go ahead and call us, let us come out and check it out. We’d much rather come out and check it out and it not be anything than for something of this magnitude to go undetected.”

Crews had previously searched the Catawba River for the mother's body.