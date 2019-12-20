Sheriff Donald Smith swears-in for second term

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith took his oath of office Thursday evening, beginning his second term in the position.

"It's very rewarding to be able to represent the people of Augusta County," he said.

Smith was re-elected in November after winning the position over Neil Kester in a contentious campaign.

On Thursday evening, Smith, alongside his family and other members of the Sheriff's office, swore to protect the residents of Augusta County.

He said he has a clear vision for his second term.

"I've gone into a lot of different things about expanding the reserves, moving the Sheriff's office forward as a whole and just overall protection of the county," Smith said.

He also told WHSV he plans to get the office accredited and increase the number of school resource officers.

Following Smith's swearing-in, several deputies also took an oath of office.

Smith was sworn in by Augusta County Clerk of Court, Steve Landes.