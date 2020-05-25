Sheriff: Elderly West Virginia man killed by relative

Authorities say an 80-year-old West Virginia man was shot to death by a family member Sunday evening.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets Sunday that the suspect, a male relative of the elderly man, was detained after the shooting in the 400 block of Lick Branch Road in Cross Lanes around 7:30 p.m. on May 24.

On Monday, deputies identified the victim as 80-year-old Jacob A. Smith.

Investigators say he was shot in the chest by a relative.

The suspect has not been named, but has been identified as a 50-year-old man who lived with the victim and was related to him.

The suspect is in custody, but law enforcement has not identified exactly how the suspect was related to the victim.

He is in custody, and prosecutors are determining whether to file charges.

Other details are unavailable at this time.