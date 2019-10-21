Sheriff: Elkton man shot after trying to force his way into home

An Elkton man has been hospitalized after deputies say he tried to force his way into a home and was shot by one of the homeowners.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in the 20000 block of Wooded View Lane, near Elkton, around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Following investigation, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said they determined that 71-year-old Robin Babbington was at home when he heard a man "forcibly and repeatedly banging" on his front door.

Deputies say Babbington confronted the man, identified as 39-year-old Lucas Hemp, of Elkton, on the front porch.

Following a verbal exchange between the two, deputies say Hemp tried to move forward in a threatening manner, entering the house.

At that point, 62-year-old Brenda Babbington, Robin's wife, shot Hemp once in the chest with a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

Hemp was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. No information has been provided on his condition and the sheriff's office has released no further information. They did, however, say charges are pending.

The Elkton Police Department and Rockingham County Fire & Rescue responded to the scene as well.

