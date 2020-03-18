Sheriff: Northern Virginia man arrested after hotel standoff in Fishersville

An Alexandria man faces charges after barricading himself in a room at the Hampton Inn along Four Square Lane in Fishersville on Wednesday.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lee Peterman, 33, was harassing hotel employees and acting irrationally on Wednesday afternoon. Staff called 911 to have him removed from its premises.

In a Facebook post, the agency said deputies attempted to speak with Peterman who was in a third floor hotel room and negotiate a peaceful resolution. However, after several hours of Peterman allegedly refusing to cooperate, the Augusta County S.W.A.T. Team and Negotiations Unit responded.

After recieving a search warrant, deputies said the attempt to resolve the incident peacefully were "unfruitful" and a small amount of OC spray was sprayed into the room. Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the room. Around 4:45p.m., Peterman was taken into custody.

"I am thankful that our Patrol, S.W.A.T and Negotiations Unit utilized all of their training and experience to successfully end this three-hour standoff without any injuries to the offender or our deputies," Augusta County sheriff Donald Smith said. "I would also like to acknowledge and thank Augusta County Fire and Rescue and Animal Control for their teamwork throughout this incident."

Peterman was charged with trespass after having been forbidden to do so and obstructing justice.

He's being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

"No mugshot will be released at this time as the suspect is uncooperative." said Smith in the post.

Smith said Peterman and the deputies involved were not injured.

