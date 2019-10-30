Sheriff Smith talks priorities, campaign ahead of election

Election Day is right around the corner — voters have less than a week before they'll be heading to the polls to make their decisions.

In Augusta County, the sheriff's race has been contentious for several months. In August, Sheriff Donald Smith released a video that he said was part of a smear campaign. The video alleged that Smith had lied to investigators, obstructed justice and attempted to interfere with the investigation that resulted in guilty pleas and prison time for Maria Rosalba Alvarado, former owner of Inca's Secret Shop in Harrisonburg, and her son, Felix Adriano Chujoy.

WHSV sat down with the sheriff on Wednesday to talk more about the campaign, what he's accomplished as sheriff and his priorities if re-elected.

During his time as sheriff, Smith said he was proud of the three cold case murders they've solved. Smith said they've also reinstated the reserve deputy program, and worked to "bring the overall training and professionalism of the sheriff's office to where it needed to be."

Smith said working together has been, and always will be very important at the office.

"We have to work together, and we have to work together in sync as a machine to keep the county safe," Smith said.

He also had a long list of priorities he hopes to put into place if re-elected, including bringing in more school resource officers, bringing back the D.A.R.E. program into the schools, adding more K-9s to the staff, and addressing the problems with drugs in the county. Smith said the K-9s have been especially helpful with the drug issue.

"Continue to take a very aggressive approach on the drug problem that we have in the county," Smith said. "You know, we have a severe meth problem in Augusta County."

Some of Smith's other priorities include working to increase the salaries for deputies, bringing in a drone, continuing training with other local agencies and creating a citizen's police academy.

Smith said there's been an active smear campaign against him in this election. Since the video he released in August, there have been billboards and other advertisements focusing in on allegations connected to Chujoy's case.

"Does it bother me, I don't like it," Smith said. "Nobody likes to be chastised and put out there."

But Smith said he wants voters to look at what he's done in the county, rather than what any smear campaign is pushing.

"I want them to go vote. I want them to look at the record and look at what the men and women of this sheriff's office have done under my leadership over the last four years."

WHSV is planning to speak with Neil Kester, the other candidate for Augusta County sheriff, Thursday.