Sheriff’s Office: confirmed case of rabies in Fluvanna Co.

12/23/2019 Release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office:

On December 19, 2019, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office captured a dog suspected of being infected with rabies in the 200 block of Branch Road, Scottsville, Virginia.

The dog was a black Pitbull with a white stomach.

The dog was human and animal aggressive, and had been running at-large that day.

Due to the dog’s aggressive actions, it was euthanized and samples were sent for testing.

On December 23, 2019 the sheriff’s office was notified by the Fluvanna County Health Department that the dog tested positive for rabies.

We urge anyone who may have come in contact with the rabies-infected dog to contact their health care provider of the Fluvanna County Health Department, 434-591-1960, to seek advice on medical treatment.

If you suspect your animal came into contact with the infected dog, quarantine your animal immediately for a period of 10 days and contact your veterinarian.

This is a reminder of how important it is to get your pets vaccinated.