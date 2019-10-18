Investigators still looking for answers in 2014 killing of Rockingham County man

It's been five years since 50-year-old Richard Charlton was found dead in his home in Keezletown, and despite the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office's best push for information, there still have been no arrests made.

Sheriff Hutcheson said they have some pieces of information on the murder but believe someone out there knows more.

On October 20, 2014, Charlton was found dead in his home on Layman Trestle Road.

His body was found in the Ferguson Mobile Home Park, which is a tight-knit community with just about 30 park homes.

Since 2014, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, said there have been no new leads to make an arrest.

Sheriff Hutcheson said he has been in contact with the family and said the uncertainty of who committed the crime has caused pain and anguish for the family and community, and said it's gotten worse.

"We need to close this case, we really do, we're going to continue working on it with the Commonwealth's Attorneys," Sheriff Hutcheson said. "We just strongly encourage, with the reward or otherwise, anybody who may have seen something, heard something, know something, to let us know. "

The victim’s mother said, “We miss Ricky each and every day. I am praying that someone will come forward with additional information that will help to provide us with justice for Ricky and the closure that our family so desperately seeks in this matter.”

Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst said they will also continue to make sure this case stays active and the person responsible is found.

“We believe there are people out there who have knowledge about this horrible crime," Commonwealth Attorney Garst said. "We ask them to please help us by providing any such information that they might have, and in doing so, it may qualify them for this increased reward we are now able to offer.”

Garst has been involved in the investigation all along, and she says their team has never stopped working on it.

Half a year after Charlton's death, in April of 2015, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has now gone up from $10,000 to $15,000. Sheriff Hutcheson said you can remain anonymous and still receive the reward.

If you have any information, contact Crime Solvers anytime at (540)-574-5050 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-380.

No further information will be provided on the investigation, as has been the situation on previous anniversaries of the murder.