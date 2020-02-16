Sheriff's: Va. teen accused of killing mom, brother caught at NC Target trying to shoplift

Levi Norwood, the suspect accused of murdering his mother and younger brother, was captured in the sporting goods section of a Target in Durham, North Carolina while he was attempting to shoplift, according to an update provided by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

Norwood reportedly was trying to shoplift hair dye, clothing, and a backpack at the store. The sheriff's office says he was not armed in the store and they believe a gun is in the Toyota Camry the teen stole, which is sealed by the local police department in Durham.

The 17-year-old is accused of killing his mother, Jennifer Norwood, 34, and his younger brother Wyatt Norwood, 6. His father, 37-year old Joshua Norwood, was shot when he came home and found his wife and younger son shot to death Friday night. But he is in stable condition.

The victim's bodies were transported to the office of the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

Police say there is no history of any other 911 call to the Norwoods’ home since they have lived there, before Josh Norwood’s call to 911 on Friday. They say they are looking into Levi Norwood’s social media and other communications.

On Saturday, authorities said store employees reported a shoplifter and Levi Norwood was taken into custody. A stolen 2007 Toyota Camry was also recovered, which deputies say Norwood stole after running from the house, according to a statement from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

He was not armed when he was found and later taken into custody at the Target. The stolen car has been sealed and will be investigated by Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, and police believe they will find a pistol there.

A massive manhunt was held for Levi Norwood and authorities at the time believed he was driving a stolen 2007 red Toyota Camry.

Authorities held a press conference at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office urged residents in the area to secure residences and shelter in place.

Police declined to comment on whether they found weapons in the home.

Norwood is being held in Durham, and on Tuesday will attend a hearing to determine his legal representation. He may be extradited to Virginia next week.

Norwood will face two murder charges, and likely more, according to Fauquier County Commonwealth’s attorney Scott Hook. He may be tried as an adult.

“That’s something we’re going to have to decide once we have him back in Virginia,” says Hook.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.