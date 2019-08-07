Sheriff's office mourns loss of employee killed in crash

Pictures of Raven Morgan were surrounded by a wreath of flowers in the lobby of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday as a tribute to her service to the agency. It's where she worked as a public communications assistant for six years.

"A wide variety of folks come in and out of here seven days a week, 24 hours a day," said Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. "It's really where it all starts and ends as far as our office goes."

Morgan's face was often one of the first people visiting the building would see.

"She was so kind-hearted but also dedicated to what the mission was of the sheriff's office and serving the public in the right way," said Sheriff Hutcheson.

Morgan's service to her community came to a tragic end on Monday night when her car was hit head-on along Brocks Gap Road. She was only 30 years old. Some of those who responded to the scene knew Morgan well, according to the sheriff.

He said she will never be forgotten in the halls of the sheriff's office because of the type of person she was.

"In thinking of Raven, what I will always remember is she kind of had a unique blend of personality," Sheriff Hutcheson said. "On one side, she was very compassionate and kind-hearted. But yet she was also very observant, very perceptive. Her common sense was very keen."

Morgan's memorial service is scheduled for Friday and will be followed by a private burial, according to her obituary.

