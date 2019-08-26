Sheriff's office says there's no cause for alarm after Facebook post

Word quickly spread on Facebook Monday afternoon about a reportedly bloody situation in the Shenandoah Valley.

But according to law enforcement, the scary situation described on social media was well beyond the reality.

A post in the popular Facebook group "Spot-a-Cop" described a delivery driver stopping by someone's home to call 911 about a house the driver had just visited where there was a large amount of blood on the front porch, calling it a "blood bath."

That Facebook post was shared and commented on hundreds of times in just a matter of minutes, with wild speculation by some commenters.

WHSV reached out to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office to learn more about any investigation in the area, and Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said there was no cause for alarm.

According to the sheriff, a dog had been injured and was on the front porch, which left the blood there.

Sheriff Hutcheson said the situation was "all good" and there was no investigation underway.

Take it as a reminder to always approach what you read on social media with caution until information can be confirmed through official sources.

Also follow the driver's lead though: Police want you to report any situation you believe may be suspicious. See something, say something. That's the only way they can confirm if all is fine.