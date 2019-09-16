Sheriff’s office seizes dozens of goats found in poor condition in Louisa County

More than five dozen goats were seized from a Louisa home due to what investigators call serious neglect.

Photos authorities shared show the goats in deplorable conditions. Officers said some of them were forced to walk on their front knees because of severe infection in their hooves.

"They took them all,” Rick Bergeron said.

He isn’t a happy camper.

"Give me 30 days. I have a vet,” he said, suggesting authorities should have compromised rather than seizing 67 of his goats.

Animal Control officers raided his place last Monday, taking the goats he cared for on Wickham Road in Bumpass.

“The animals are fed, watered, hayed, loved on, talked to, called by name everyday several times a day,” Melinda Hook added.

Authorities say after acting on an anonymous tip, they found goats with severely overgrown wool coated with flies and even feces. They say some could barely walk due to severe infection and leg deformities.

“We’re behind in our shearing. The weather has not been good for that. You can’t shear a wet goat and we don’t force them to remain in a shelter. All of their shelters are free choice,” Hook said.

Officers were especially concerned because they claim some of the goats were malnourished.

"Water three times a day, feed once a day…I’m feeding three and a half bags of grain per day for 67 goats,” Bergeron added.

But just days after the animals were seized, two of the goats died. According to Louisa County Sheriff's Office's Animal Control officers, another was in such bad shape that the county vet recommended putting it down.

"It's one of the worst livestock cases I have ever had in my career — I have never done a livestock seizure quite this large before with the animals in this bad of shape," she said.

Bergeron said they just want their goats back.

"Bring them home, and I mean now,” he said sternly.

A hearing in this case will take place soon. That’s when a judge will hear all of the evidence and decide whether seizing the animals was justified. After that outcome, police will know whether to move forward with criminal charges.

"Oh, we’re going to fight it. We've already gotten an attorney,” Hook added.

The owners weren’t home during the seizure because they had just taken one of their goats to the vet. That goat has since passed away. Another one had to be euthanized after authorities removed it from the family’s home.

Louisa Animal Control asks that if anyone needs help with their livestock to just call.