Shooting at a West Virginia bar leaves 3 dead

Authorities in West Virginia say a shooting at a bar has left the alleged shooter and two others dead.

According to first responders, the double murder and suicide took place at the Ladder House Bar and Grill in Martinsburg on Monday night.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller told The Journal there was some kind of relationship between the bartender and the shooter and an altercation occurred Monday night between them and a third person near the smoking area of the bar that left all three dead. Keller says the shooter killed himself.

A neighbor told WVDM that he heard a few gunshots and called 911 a little after 10 p.m.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released by law enforcement, but the Ladder House identified one of the victims as Cierra, one of their employees.

According to a social media post by Eastern Panhandle Working Fires, the bar will be open for its regular hours on Tuesday and all profits will be donated to Cierra's children.

"We are determined to tell this horrible story to shine a light on the tragic effects of domestic violence, because it touches us all in unexpected ways," a statement by the restaurant said.

The Ladder House will later organize fundraisers to raise awareness and benefit victims of domestic violence.

