The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Wednesday night.

According to the agency's Facebook page, deputies responded to male suffering from a gunshot wound at a home in Toms Brook.

A person is in custody and a firearm has been located.

Investigators believe it to be domestic in nature.

The agency plans to release more information later on Wednesday night.

