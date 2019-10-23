Shortage of cancer treating drug hits close to home for some in valley

A nationwide drug shortage of a cancer treatment is hitting close to home for some families in the valley.

Misty Sprouse's daughter Macie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in July 2018 at just 11-years-old.

"She's fun, she's vibrant, she's caring, loving, compassionate," Sprouse said.

Sprouse said their journey with cancer has been full of ups and downs. Macie responded well to chemotherapy, but it was tough on her body.

"Because her ALL is high risk, it's an aggressive form, she had really intense chemo for the first 9 months of treatment," said Sprouse.

From the very beginning, Sprouse said Vincristine has been part of Macie's treatment. Dr. Mike Engel, chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital said Vincristine is used commonly.

"It's become one of the important agents that's used for virtually all pediatric cancers, but particularly leukemia," Engel said.

Engel said the drug interferes with the normal process of cell division. He said cancer is basically cell division that no longer functions properly. Vincristine keeps the cells from dividing and is one drug of many in a treatment plan.

Now, the Food and Drug Adminstration said there is a shortage of the drug. Engel said there is only one company in the country that makes the drug. According to the FDA website, there was an issue with manufacturing.

Sprouse said she found out about the shortage earlier this month.

"I was in shock. I was angry, and I was scared," Sprouse said.

Sprouse said vincristine is especially important for her daughter's treatment. She said Macie has sensitivities to oral chemotherapy.

Sprouse said Macie's chemotherapy treatments have been put on hold, but she's always been able to receive vincristine because it doesn't impact her numbers.

Engel said they're hoping the shortage will have a minimal impact at UVA.

"What we're trying to do is utilize the vincristine that we have on hand in the best possible way," Engel said.

Sprouse said Macie normally gets a dose of vincristine once a month, but she said there have been some discussions to space them out. Sprouse said she's worried how that would impact Macie's treatment.

Engel said they've heard signs there will be supplies by early November, but he said there needs to be a discussion about how to ensure there won't be other shortages.

"It's not just vincristine for which there have been shortages," Engel said. "We've been dealing an increased frequency of shortages really over the last 10 years."

Engel added that there are ways people can help make a difference, if they feel inclined.

"Make sure that our legislatures and our colleagues in the government are aware of how important this is to the citizens that they represent," Engel said.

On Thursday, Sprouse and other families in the valley with children fighting cancer will be doing just that. Sprouse said they plan to have written letters for people to sign.

"We're drafting letters for people to sign and we just need people to pay attention and realize this is a serious issue and help us," Sprouse said.

