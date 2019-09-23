Sick crow found in central Virginia being tested for West Nile Virus

A sick crow that was found in Henrico County is being tested for West Nile Virus.

The Richmond Wildlife Center said the crow has several symptoms of West Nile Virus and no other signs of injury. A blood test will be used to confirm the diagnosis.

Poor feather condition, inability to stand, weak grip in both feet, neurologic symptoms, and a unique and pungent smell to urine and feces are all hallmarks of West Nile in crows.

If the bird has West Nile, the center said it will notify the Virginia Department of Health.

The crow was found in a “highly populated” area, meaning a large number of people could be exposed to West Nile Virus, if it is in the area.

The virus is spread by mosquitoes. The center said Henrico is one of a few counties that has allocated money to spraying for mosquitoes in areas where West Nile Virus is present.

Crows, the center said, stay in the same area. So if the bird has West Nile, it is likely the virus is present nearby. A couple of retention ponds near where the crow was found are a likely breeding ground for the mosquitoes that carry the disease.

Richmond Wildlife Center said the prognosis for birds with West Nile Virus is not good. The result can leave the birds unable to fly and can affect their vision, leading to birds, particularly owls, being struck by cars.

