Significant rain and severe threat Sunday night

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on significant rainfall and the chance for severe storms Sunday evening through early Monday.

SETUP: Easter itself will start out with broken clouds and some sunshine with mild temperatures and highs in the 60s. Cloudy skies will take over by the afternoon as winds increase. Rain showers are expected to move in between 4-7pm on Easter for our area.

A strong low pressure system from the central and southern U.S. will bring widespread severe weather and flash flooding to the Deep South and eventually will push into our area. The greatest risk of severe weather with the strongest storms will remain across the deep south from Louisiana and Tennessee, east to Georgia.

LOCALLY: The heaviest of rain will move in for the evening and overnight Sunday where a severe threat will also be possible. The Valley is currently under a slight risk for excessive rainfall and a marginal risk for severe weather for late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

RISK FOR EXCESSIVE RAINFALL: Basically what this means is anytime you are in the outlined risk area, there is the potential for rain to lead to flooding or flash flooding.

RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER: Anytime you are in a colored risk area for severe storms, you have the chance to see severe weather. The higher up on the risk category, the greater your risk plus the more likely it is for widespread severe storms with potentially long tracked tornadoes.

What about our risk? Yes locally, we are outlined in the risk for severe weather meaning severe storms are possible. All threats exist Sunday night -Monday morning with damaging winds by far the biggest threat.

ENDING: Rain will begin to taper off by the late morning Monday before sunshine returns for Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Rainfall will be widespread. 1-2 inches of rain is expected for the Valley with some areas potentially seeing 2+ inches of rainfall. Rain could be heavy at times. At this point flooding is possible, but likely would be more for some flood prone areas.

While damaging winds and tornadoes will be primarily focused in the Deep South, there is a chance for some storms overnight involved with a squall line creating damaging winds, large hail, and ingredients are possible for tornadoes. Our biggest threat by far will be winds.

Currently, we could be looking at a quasi-linear convective system. These kind of systems form squall lines sometimes in the shape of a bow echo. While damaging winds are the primary threat with these systems, weak tornadoes can spin up as well. Whether a weak tornado or severe storm, damaging winds at 50-70mph are possible, higher in a tornado.

SO WHAT DO YOU DO?

We will know more about this system as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned for updates on newscasts and the WHSV weather app as we head into this Easter weekend. In the event of a flash flood, severe thunderstorm, or tornado warning, you will be alerted on your television screen and through the WHSV weather app.

If you have a NOAA weather radio, make sure it has batteries and is setup. If you rely on your phone for alerts, make sure your phone is not on 'do not disturb' mode overnight so you hear alerts.

For flash floods, make note if you are in a low lying area. Do not walk, or drive into flooded waters. Turn around don’t drown! These kind of situations become harder to see at night which adds to the issue.

For severe thunderstorms, stay away from windows and get into a sturdy building. With this system, treat severe thunderstorm warnings just like a tornado warning, and get in your safe location.

For tornadoes, stay away from windows and get to the lowest level and interior portion of your building. You can also cover yourself with blankets or a mattress while taking cover. With the timing of potential severe weather, you will not see the tornado coming.