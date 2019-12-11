Significant traffic delays on Route 33 in Rockingham County

Several callers to WHSV have reported traffic delays along Route 33 in Rockingham County in the area of Spotswood High School.

VDOT's 511 website shows heavy congestion in both directions of Route 33 in the area of the high school.

Tonight, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is holding a public meeting at the high school to discuss a resolution on becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.

