Sipe Center starts ticket sales ahead of building completion

Construction on the Sipe Center in Bridgewater is expected to be finished at the end of this month and this week the center already started selling tickets.

On Thursday, the center started to sell its Flex Pass Ticket, which gives guests first access to five live events of their choice throughout the year.

Megan Byler, with Parks and Recreation for the Town of Bridgewater, said they were expecting to sell a dozen passes over the next two weeks, but on the first day they sold more than 100.

"It was a lot of people from our community right here in Bridgewater that were coming out to purchase, so I think we have the community's support," Byler said. "We're also wanting to spread the word to people outside of Bridgewater too, to know that these tickets are for sale and hopefully we have a lot of good things to offer. "

Byler said the grand opening for the center is expected to be the start of November, with a few soft openings weeks before.

She said you can start buying individual tickets for shows starting August 15.

