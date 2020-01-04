Sipe Center hosts first ever Mario Kart Tournament

Mario Kart fans showed up to the Sipe Center ready to compete in the center's first ever Mario Kart Tournament.

Dozens gather at Sipe Center for Mario Kart Tournament. | Credit: WHSV

Megan Byler, Coordinator of Parks and Recreation in Bridgewater, said the Sipe Center was excited to host an event like this and create a lively environment for gamers on the big screen.

There was an entry fee of $10 due at registration.

"Playing a video game on a big screen is quite exciting," Byler said. "You feel really immersed in the game, so we gave it a shot, and we're really pleased with the turnout."

Gamers competed four at a time and the first and second place winners of each set of races continued on in the competition to the next round. People of all ages were welcome to compete in the tournament to win the top prize of $100.

"We probably have an average age of a 13 and 14 year old, but we do have everybody from adult to child that has chosen to participate," Byler said.

Byler said after today's successful turnout, she thinks there will be more video game tournaments planned at the Sipe Center in the future.