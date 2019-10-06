Sipe Center offering new seat sponsorship program

The Sipe Center in Bridgewater is offering a new opportunity for the community to leave their legacy on the theater. Through a seat sponsorship, you can place the name of your family, friend or business in the spotlight.

The Sipe Center is waiting on a few more finishing touches before it is fully complete.

Your donation will be commemorated with a personalized plaque, that will be mounted on the back of one of the seats throughout the theater.

"We've had six or seven calls already about buying a seat sponsorship. There has been a lot of questions about how people can support the Sipe Center, and we think that this will be popular," said Alex Wilmer, Assistant Town Manager in Bridgewater.

The cost to sponsor a seat is $500. The money will go toward "Sipe Center Live!", a non-profit specifically for the theater.

The Sipe Center's opening night is November 1.