Sipe Center set to open November 1

The town of Bridgewater is set to open the new Sipe Center on November 1. The facility will be a small, but state-of-the-art theater for cinema, live performances and various public events.

The town began construction in January and will complete the center by mid-August.

The town council held a walk through of the center, giving the community details on what still needs to be completed.

Alex Wilmer, the Assistant Town Manager, said there is still a lot of work to do in the lobby as well as installing sound and audio equipment. In the next two weeks, crews will begin the installation of 150 theater seats.

"These are really nice, super comfortable seats. Actually similar to whats in the Lincoln Navigator. They're very comfy. I think people who come here will be very comfortable in them," said Alex Wilmer, the Assistant Town Manager for Administration.

The 2019-2020 season is already booked. Tickets

for live events will go on sale August 1 and Sipe Center's first concert will take place on November 1.

