Sipe Center wraps up finishing touches ahead of grand opening next week

The marquee is lit and the popcorn is popped as finishing touches at the Sipe Center wrap up ahead of next week's grand opening.

The Sipe Center will be Bridgewater's newest venue for live acts and movies for the community.

Construction on the project started in January and next Friday's show is nearly sold out with more than 150 seats filled inside the Holton Theater.

The center already has a functioning concession stand with popcorn, candy, and soda.

Alex Wilmer, Assistant Town Manager, said the staff has been working so hard on this project they already have acts booked up until December 2020.

"Since January, we've been building, basically from an empty lot to this brand new building," Wilmer said. " So we've had some really good people here working on this project and they've worked very hard to get it done on time and we're just thrilled to open those doors on November 1."

The center will have a soft opening this weekend for town staff and then officially be open to the public on Nov 1.

The first live performance will be by the musical group, "The Hunts," and then Avengers: Endgame will play on Saturday and Sunday night.

Wilmer said movie tickets will be priced at $5 and live performances will vary.

For more information on the center click here .