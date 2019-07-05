Harrisonburg bar and restaurant set to re-open after tax issues

After announcing they would close last week, Sipe's Restaurant and Bar in Harrisonburg announced they would re-open Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said: Finally we have pushed all the appeals through, and we have decided that at 4pm Monday Sipe’s Restaurant and Bar will reopen!!! We appreciate all the messages and calls and we apologize for the delay!! We are excited once again to serve you as your hometown Bar and restaurant!! We can’t wait to get back in the swing of things and we will be celebrating our two year anniversary all next week!

The restaurant was closed last week by the Virginia Department of Taxation, due to "nonpayment of taxes," according to a notice on the door.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Taxation said they cannot comment on specific cases, but said in a statement "generally, if collection efforts do not resolve the tax bills of a business, we may padlock the business, which is authorized by Virginia Code § 58.1-1805."

According to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a person can file an appeal if they believe the department has "incorrectly assessed tax, penalty, and/or interest, or have improperly denied a claim for a refund."

Sipe's did not respond to multiple requests for an interview. The department of taxation's full statement is below:

Virginia Tax is unable to comment on specific taxpayer situations.

If this action is necessary, we will schedule a hearing, giving the business owner at least 10 days’ notice. The purpose of the hearing is to give the business owner an opportunity to explain the situation and resolve it -- paying the outstanding assessments or negotiating payment arrangements to keep the business open.

If we cannot reach an agreement, or the agreement is broken by the taxpayer, we may revoke the company’s sales tax certificate and business registration and/or padlock the business.

If a taxpayer believes that we have incorrectly issued a Virginia tax bill or improperly denied a claim for refund, the taxpayer has the right to ask Virginia Tax to adjust the bill or issue the refund.

More information on the appeals process and other topics is available in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights on the Virginia Tax website.