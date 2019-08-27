Sisters react to discovery of their brother's remains nearly 70 years later

Nearly 70 years ago, a Covington man went off to the Korean War and never returned. He was declared Missing in Action, but a recent phone call changed everything for his family.

"We've always had the question in the back of our minds, they never recovered a body, they never recovered any remains, my mother never got his dog tags back," Constance Gadd said.

She was Ralph Cale's younger sister.

Gadd was just 5 years old in 1950, when her lifelong search for her brother began.

"My mother got a telegram, and I don't remember if she read it out loud or read it to herself, but she immediately collapsed," Gadd said.

The Army had declared Cale—1 of 13 siblings—missing in the Korean War at 19 years old. It was just two years after he started serving.

A photo with friends while stationed in Japan was one of his last. Ever since he went missing, "We just never thought we were complete," Gadd said.

That was until two of his sisters received news they never expected to hear in their lifetime.

"After 69 years, he's going to be brought home," Gadd said, tearing up.

"They said that Ralph's remains had been identified, and it was like, it was like, the best birthday present ever," Judy Cottrell, Cale's second younger sister, said.

The Army Casualty Office said his remains were found among 55 boxes of remains sent from Korea. Gadd's nephew gave a DNA sample three years ago, and it proved to be a 100-percent match.

"Our mother and daddy always wondered, and now I feel like they know. . . We're happy and we're sad. . . The Korean War for us finally ended," Gadd said.

"I just hope this gives other families, you know, I hope this gives them hope because hope never dies," Cottrell added.

And now Gadd and Cottrell can get the closure they never thought they'd get: bringing Cale's remains home.

"In my mind, he never got old like we are, he's still 17, and it's peace, it's peace," Gadd said.

