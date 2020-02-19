Six Democratic candidates take the debate stage in Nevada Wednesday night

Democratic presidential hopefuls take the debate stage in Nevada Wednesday night. Six candidates will attempt to gain an edge with voters ahead of the caucus on Saturday.

MGN Image

Mike Bloomberg is making his debate debut after securing 19 percent support from a national poll.

While he is hoping to influence delegates and voters with his appearance, experts say his sights are set on Super Tuesday, when Virginia votes.

"Go for the big pot, grab the gold early as he possibly can and as much as he possibly can, hoping that he can position himself for the rest of the primary campaign," David McQuilkin, retired political science professor from Bridgewater College, said.

With another candidate in the mix, that means there will be fewer votes and delegates to be spread around, which will raise the question of who will come out on top.

"Who's going to go in with enough to have the nomination sewed up? I think that's going to be a very very serious question," McQuilkin said.

Just because a new candidate is thrown into the ring doesn't mean the others will be off the hook. Candidates will have to address other issues tonight to appeal to the voters of Nevada.

"A very diverse state, and there are going to be various issues that Sanders has not addressed, immigration, and I think that is going to be a very, very real question," McQuilkin said.

McQuilkin said until there are fewer candidates on the stage and more talk about issues, it's going to be hard for Democrats to hone in on who they want as the nominee.

