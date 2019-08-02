Six things you can do to lower the risk of being bitten by a shark

Sharks: They're one of the ocean’s fiercest predators. As beaches grow more and more crowded, humans are having more interactions with sharks in their natural habitat.

When it comes to shark bites, though, it's worth noting that they've actually dropped in recent years.

In the past few years, researchers have advanced their knowledge of shark behavior and learned a thing or two about when you’re most likely to encounter a shark. Here are six things scientists from the International Shark Attack File say impact your chances of you having a run-in with a shark.

1. Pay attention to the time of day. Avoid being in the water at night, dawn or dusk. Sharks are most active and also have a competitive sensory advantage when it's dark out.

2. Steer clear of sandbars and drop-offs. Be especially careful in these areas because they are favorite hangouts for sharks. Most attacks occur close or between sandbars where sharks feed and wound up getting trapped at low tide.

3. Don’t swim in areas where people are fishing. Avoid waters with sewage or places being used by fisherman because you’re likely to find bait fish, which in turn attract sharks. Jumping fish and diving seabirds are also good indicators that something in the water is hunting for a meal.

4. Take your jewelry off. Ever wonder why fishing lures are shiny? You should avoid wearing jewelry in the water because the glint of light reflecting off metal looks like the glint of light off the scales of fish.

5. Pass on that bright swimsuit. Scientists say people can reduce the chance of an interaction with a shark simply by changing what they’re wearing. Sharks see contrast pretty well, so any high contrast or bright colored items are especially visible to sharks.

6. Don’t allow the presence of dolphins to give you a false sense of security. Seeing dolphins doesn’t mean there are no sharks. Remember: both creatures often eat the same foods…