Sixth inmate in Virginia dies from COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Corrections reports a sixth Virginia inmate has died due to COVID-19.

According to information posted on VADOC’s site, the death was reported at Buckingham Correctional Center. This is the second death at that facility, which previously reported the state’s fourth inmate death.

Information on the inmate has not been released, including if there were any pre-existing conditions complicating the coronavirus diagnosis.

