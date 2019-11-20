Ski, snowboard season to begin this week in Virginia and West Virginia

In a rare occurrence, both West Virginia's and the Shenandoah Valley's ski and snowboard seasons will be starting at the same time.

The first resorts in both Virginia and West Virginia are set to open lifts and trails for the winter this Friday, before Thanksgiving even comes.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County will power up three of its lifts and open 11 trails and a terrain park at its Snowshoe Basin area at the end of this week.

Also on Friday, Massanutten Resort will be hosting their earliest opening in history, opening up lifts and slopes for Massanutten Ski Season pass holders, Massanutten Gold Card holders, and property owners first, and then opening to the public on Saturday and Sunday. For the first few weeks, they will open only on weekends, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County will follow less than a month later by opening its four lifts and dozens of trails for skiing and snowboarding on Dec. 14. Others are expected to follow throughout December, but could open sooner if they're able to make enough snow.

West Virginia Ski Areas Association spokesman Joe Stevens says recent cold weather has been beneficial for the resorts' snowmaking processes.