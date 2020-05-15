Skipping Rock Beer Company re-opens outside as part of Phase 1

Friday was the first day of Phase 1 across most of Virginia, and people came out to Skipping Rock Beer Company to enjoy the beautiful weather.

As part of Phase 1, restaurants can open their outdoor seating areas to 50 percent capacity. Jason McCall, owner of Skipping Rock, said they're doing everything according to Governor Ralph Northam's order. They have all the tables spaced out, contactless delivery of drinks, and all staff are wearing PPE. Additionally, they've gotten rid of menus for now; instead, people can scan a QR code with their smartphones to see what they offer.

McCall said they're excited to welcome people back in person. The brewery was only about a year old before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was difficult for them, like it was for many businesses.

McCall said they had to lay off six people, but they did get a lot of support from their customers, who support them through curbside pick-up orders. Even with the support, McCall said their sales were still down about 70 percent compared to last year. Now, they're excited to move forward.

"Now we're just super excited to get back in this new phase and be safe, but really create memorable experiences for our customers and for our community," McCall said.

Throughout the pandemic, McCall said they've been having happy hours during the weekday. Angie Vigil, a Staunton resident, said that's why she and her friend Teresa Shields, came to the brewery today.

"We work from home, both of us, and we live alone, so it's been wonderful to get out and get some socialization," Vigil said.

McCall said they created a new beer, wild strawberry gose, that they released today. They're hoping people will enjoy coming back to the brewery in person. The brewery is open every day, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

