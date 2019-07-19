Skyline Literacy to host 'Jazz After Dark' fundraiser

Skyline Literacy in Harrisonburg is preparing for a fundraiser on July 27, 2019, called "Jazz After Dark."

Jazz After Dark is a fundraiser for Skyline LIteracy. Credit: Photo | Skyline Literacy

The last year presented financial problems for the non-profit. In October of 2017, the board of directors was unsure if the organization could continue.

The community came out and supported the non-profit, and they are able to go for one more year.

Bill Fisher, the president of the Board of Directors for Skyline Literacy, said board members are hoping that fundraisers will be a good way for the community to contribute and keep them running.

"We'll be doing a lot more fundraisers throughout the year and this is our first one of the year. We just recently finished the golf tournament in June and that was very successful, so we hope for the same thing," said Fisher.

The organization provides services to the community like English as a second language classes, GED classes, and citizenship classes. It also provides people with one-on-one tutoring.

"Our goal is to make everybody in the Valley literate and a citizen and a taxpayer," said Fisher.

Jazz After Dark is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm in Singers Glen. There will be a jazz group performing, Bluestone Vineyard will be pouring wine, and there will be cheese and crackers available for snacks. A ticket costs $25, and can be purchased online or at the door.