Skyview Springs facility confirms 59 residents COVID-19 positive, at least 10 staff

The latest coronavirus outbreak in the valley is at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab Center in Luray.

The facility confirmed 59 positive cases on Sunday.

Dr. Colin Greene, the Lord Fairfax Health District Director, said 10 to 15 staff members also tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said those numbers could grow in the upcoming days as more residents and staff develop and show symptoms.

"With 59 people testing positive there's probably a portion of the ones that test negative that have already been infected and they just haven't show up as a positive test yet, which is why you kind of treat everybody as if they're positive," Greene said.

He said residents at Skyview Springs have been separated by positive and negative cases and staff are wearing personal protective equipment when caring for all residents.

"So what we've had to do is make adjustments to how things are done to try and limit the spread of the disease within the facility, as well as buff up the staff because the staff members that turned positive,of course, couldn't stay," Greene said.

Greene said many of the residents and staff at Skyview Springs showed no COVID-19 symptom. In a media release, the health district said several residents initially sent to hospitals have been able to return to the facility.

The Virginia Health Department stated the support of the community for the residents and for caretakers has been heartwarming. The community has rallied to assist with supplies including PPE, food and overall encouragement, including a drive-by parade this past weekend.

Greene said they will continue to closely monitor this facility of high-risk residents.