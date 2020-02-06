Slave auction markers missing from Charlottesville’s Court Square

Charlottesville police are looking into missing historic markers in Court Square.

The slave auction marker on East Jefferson Street was reported missing early Thursday, February 6. A second marker in the same area is also gone.

The city put up the markers in Court Square to denote the history that once happened there: the place where enslaved people once had their families ripped apart as they were sold at auction.

Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, leads tours detailing the history of the area. She says the city should have done more to protect the markers to the enslaved after it has added measures protecting the Confederate monuments.

“Even in Court Square, when you think about what we are making, you’re either going to tell a true narrative or not. The placement of a plaque that suggests that there was a slave auction here is a fact. Alright, the placement of a Confederate statue of people who had no history in Charlottesville is a construction,” Douglas said.

A statue of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson sits in a public park on the other side of Court Square. Both it and the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee have been repeatedly vandalized, resulting in the city and police taking additional security measures.

Douglas is calling on Charlottesville to create monuments honoring those who were enslaved and to raise funds for those efforts.