Slow moving showers and storms through the weekend, increased risk for flooding

An active pattern continues through the weekend, daily slow moving showers and storms will lead to an increased risk for flooding.

Per our forecast, not everyone will see storms each day. However there are daily chances through this weekend.

More clouds than sun Friday and still warm. Highs will be held down a few degrees because of the cloud cover but it will still be very warm and muggy.

Friday morning: A few spotty showers

Friday afternoon and evening: Scattered showers and storms from noon through 8pm.

This weekend: Scattered showers and storms will develop each afternoon. Hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

Biggest threats: Most of these storms will be just that, storms. However, because there is little wind flow above the surface, anything that develops will be slow moving. For most of us this will lead to some beneficial rain but it will also affect some outdoor activities and plans.

Flooding threat: Because of the heavy rain in any storm, and the low speed of storms, localized flooding is possible especially in our flood prone spots. Those in West Virginia need to be especially on alert because it may only take 1" of rain in a short period of time to set off additional flooding. Remember, flash flooding can occur quickly. Do not attempt to drive over roads covered in water. Rivers, streams and creeks could rise rapidly, stay alert for rising water.

Severe threat: The threat for severe weather is low, but not zero. Our storm ingredients are lacking organization for this, however we do have the possibility of microbursts. This is the downdraft of a thunderstorm, basically a sudden burst of wind coming down out of a thunderstorm that is very localized and only affects a very small area. Winds in a microburst can be 50-100mph and create damage.

Have a way to receive warnings and alerts. check radar on your WHSV weather app. (This is different than the WHSV news app and different from the weather section of WHSV.com)