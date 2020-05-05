Small business in Waynesboro helps other small businesses

143 CoWork hasn’t even opened its doors yet, but the small business has partnered with Schnitzhofer & Associates out of Charlottesville to offer the Small Business Resiliency Grant Program.

It will provide $500 to two small businesses each in Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County. Recipients must have five employees or less and have been open for at least one year.

“It’s really just kind of heartbreaking to see that these are our neighbors and our friends, and this money will help do things such as help pay the rent, or really whatever their needs are immediate,” Nick Salzman, with 143 CoWork, said. “That’s why we didn’t want to have a lot of conditions on it, and we wanted to kind of expedite this program to get the money to them as quickly as possible.”

The application is available online at 143cowork.com and is due Tuesday, May 5, at midnight. The plan is to award the grants next week.