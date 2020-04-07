Small businesses in central Virginia struggle to secure COVID-19 relief loans

Small businesses across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are grinding through the federal government’s process to secure loans to keep afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks say they're seeing a crush of small business owners trying to apply for loans as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but they're hindered by a late rollout of the application, changing guidelines, and a crashing website to submit those applications.

The Tax Ladies owner Libby Edwards-Allbaugh is working with 22 clients in Charlottesville and Albemarle County to prepare loan applications through the federal government’s Small Business Administration (SBA). Most of the small businesses she’s working with employ fewer than 25 people. They range from restaurants to beauty shops and subcontractors.

"it was confusing, because it was ever changing," Edwards-Allbaugh said.

She started with Economic Injury Disaster loans Monday, March 30. Then, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) from the CARES Act started accepting applications Friday, April 3.

"The way the federal government has set the system up, the dollars are not flowing and the businesses are not getting the aid they need," Edwards-Allbaugh said.

Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank is one of the lenders for the PPP. President and CEO John Asbury calls this a “monumental undertaking” for the banking industry.

"We find ourselves as economic first responders where the life-saving funds of this paycheck protection program are flowing through us in order to get to the business owners in order to maintain employment," Asbury said.

Atlantic Union Bank alone received 5,395 applications as of Tuesday, April 7, worth $1.3 billion in loans for its customers. The average loan request was for $244,000. Those businesses employ 215,000. 373 of the applications come from small businesses in the Charlottesville area employing 5,426 people.

"The process has been improving every day. We continue to identify bottlenecks. The bottleneck is getting it through the SBA system which keeps crashing, and it's a slow process," Asbury said.

Many banks, including Atlantic Union Bank, are only accepting applications from current business customers. Atlantic Union Bank says it will launch an automated system by Thursday with the goal to speed up the approval process with the SBA. The SBA already guaranteed funding for $225 million worth of loans for the bank's customers as of Tuesday afternoon.

Edwards-Allbaugh worries the process is putting more pain on some small businesses struggling to survive the pandemic.

"The very people these loans are supposed to help, they're getting left out. Because if they don't have a structure in place with their business with someone who's on top of it and understands the process, then they're not getting the loans," Edwards-Allbaugh said.

