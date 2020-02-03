Small earthquake shakes Louisa County

A small earthquake struck Louisa County early Monday morning and could be felt as far north at Fredericksburg.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 earthquake struck around 5 a.m. Monday, February 3, with the epicenter near Roundabout Road in Louisa County.

There is no word on any damage caused by the quake.

People reported that they felt the earthquake in parts of Culpeper and Charlottesville as well.

Louisa County was the epicenter of a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in 2011 that caused millions of dollars in damage.

