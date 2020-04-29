Small gesture in the Shenandoah Valley turns into pantry

What started as a small gesture to help those in need has turned into a much larger effort in Augusta county.

In just two weeks Brittany Campbell has handed out about 200 Blessing Bags. The bags are filled with food, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, books, and clothes.

In fact, so much has been donated to Campbell to support her efforts, she’s opened a small pantry in her parent’s storage building just outside Waynesboro in Dooms.

"The response has been really good," Campbell said. "It makes me feel great that I can actually get out and help the community do what they need, and for them to have food and supplies."

Campbell says the pantry is for anyone who’s having a hard time, just give her a call at 540-649-9027.