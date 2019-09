Support the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Daycare Center by coming out to Smiley's ice cream in Mount Crawford Sunday.

Smiley's Ice Cream, Mount Crawford

From 5:00-9:00 p.m. 20% of sales will be donated through Team Aubrey with Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg.

In honor of Aubrey, you can enjoy their special flavor: Storm tracks. Vanilla ice cream, crushed Reese's peanut butter cups, and homemade fudge swirl.

You can support your favorite team and vote: https://www.whsv.com/community/dance