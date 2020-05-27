Smoke, explosions from manhole investigated in West Virginia

Buildings in a southern West Virginia town were evacuated Wednesday after smoke and several explosions erupted from a manhole.

No injuries were reported.

Bluefield Fire Lt. Robbie Stevenson says after fire crews went to the scene to investigation the first explosion, a second explosion occurred in the manhole, and a third happened after local buildings were evacuated. News outlets report American Electric Power crews were called to investigate the power supply running from the manhole, while a gas company was summoned to check on a line running nearby.

The explosions are under investigation.