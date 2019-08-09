Smokey Bear celebrates his 75th birthday

Only you can wish Smokey Bear a happy birthday.

America’s ubiquitous forest fire fighting bear turns 75 years old on August 9. To celebrate, his official Twitter handle is asking people to post videos of themselves singing “happy birthday” to him using the hashtag #SingForSmokey.

Smokey was born in 1944 when the US Forest Service and Ad Council teamed up to create a mascot to spread their message.

Forest fire prevention had become a big issue because many experienced firefighters were overseas fighting in World War II.

That left fewer of them available to fight fires at home, making prevention more important.

Smokey’s original tagline was “Care will prevent nine out of 10 fires.” Then, in 1947, he started saying what we all know today: “Only you can prevent forest fires.”

In 2001, the phrase was updated to “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires” to emphasize that not all natural fires occur in forests and that some fires, like controlled fires, can actually be beneficial for forests.

Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation earlier this month designating August 2019 "Smokey Bear Awareness Month."

In a press release, the governor said 95% of wildfires in Virginia are started by human activity, with more than half caused by people burning trash or yard debris.

“Smokey Bear has educated generations of Virginians about the importance of preventing wildfires and preserving the Commonwealth’s natural beauty,” said Governor Northam. “With its iconic figure and memorable message, the campaign continues to remind Virginians that simple actions can make a big difference in protecting our forests and reducing the number of fires and acres lost across the Commonwealth each year.”

“Smokey’s message is as relevant today as it was when he made his first appearance,” said State Forester Rob Farrell. “We are not only celebrating the birthday of an icon, we are also renewing our commitment to protecting lives and property by preventing wildfires.”

You can celebrate Smokey's birthday this Saturday at Seneca Rocks Discovery Center in West Virginia from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Smokey Bear birthday cake and “Beary” punch, as well as fun activities for kids.

For information about preventing human-caused wildfires, including campfire safety, visit smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos.