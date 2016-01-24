Snow collapses Wayne Lanes bowling alley roof

The Waynesboro Fire Dept. and WPD responded to Wayne Lanes, a bowling alley at the corner of 8th Street and Charlotte Avenue.

WPD said there were no reported injuries.

WPD Capt. Roy Robinson said the incident was called in by a passerby and that the north wall had blown out. About half of the roof was down. Utilities were secured. The remaining structure was considered unstable.

Firefighter Kenny Kinzel sent WHSV the on-scene photos for our slideshow below.

A GoFundMe has been created

for donations toward recovery.