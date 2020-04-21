Social Security recipients have until noon Wednesday to get $500 for any eligible children

If you receive Social Security or benefits through several other government programs (like SSI and Veterans Affairs), don't file tax returns, and are raising a child who qualifies as a dependent, you have until Wednesday, April 22, to act in order to get $500 added to your stimulus check for each qualifying dependent.

The Internal Revenue Service sent out a special alert this week for Social Security recipients who don't file tax returns and have dependents, letting them know that without action by Wednesday, no money will be received through the CARES Act for most of their dependents.

This especially applies to grandparents who may be the legal guardians of grandchildren or other similar situations.

According to the IRS, the $1,200 (or $2,400 for married couples) stimulus checks for Social Security recipients who didn't file 2018 or 2019 tax returns will be going out soon.

But, in order for them to add the $500 per eligible child dependent to that amount, the IRS needs the dependent information to be submitted to their agency before the payments are issued.

Otherwise, the stimulus check will be maxed out at $1,200 per adult.

Who does this apply to?

The IRS says $1,200 automatic payments will be going out soon to people receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

No action is needed by any of the people in those programs to get their $1,200 payment.

But without the information on dependents that would have been filed in a tax return, if anyone receiving benefits through any of those programs with children that qualify as dependents, an extra step is required for them to receive the $500 per eligible dependent under the age of 17.

What needs to be done?

If you are in any of those groups, have a qualifying child, and did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, you have a limited window to register with the IRS to get the $500 you are eligible to receive per child.

If you don't act by noon Eastern time on Wednesday, April 22, your payment will max out at $1,200 per adult, without any benefit in your Economic Income Payment for eligible dependents.

But it's relatively simple to change that. You can go to the special non-filer tool on IRS.gov.

On that website, you can enter in the information for your dependents to get all of your eligible Economic Income Payment into a single payment.

Spread the word

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.”

To help spread the word to recipients with children about this special “Plus $500 Push,” the IRS has created a dedicated webpage they say can be shared with friends, family members and community groups.

They encourage people to focus on the initial April 22 deadline to reach as many people as possible.

If that deadline is missed, child payments will continue to be made in the weeks and months ahead, they say, but only for some filers and they will come as separate payments.

The very short version

Have a child but don't file a tax return? Visit the IRS non-filer payment info tool as soon as possible to be sure that you get the $500 you're eligible to receive for any dependent added to your stimulus check.

This applies to those receiving federal benefits – including Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Veterans Administration benefits – who have children and who didn't have to file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.

If that doesn't happen by noon on Wednesday, April 22, the $500 payments for dependents will have to be paid, by law, in association with a return filing for tax year 2020, according to the IRS>.

Exceptions

For certain SSA / RRB beneficiaries who don’t normally file a tax return and do not register with the IRS by April 22, they will still be eligible to receive the separate payment of $500 per qualifying child. For those who miss the April 22 deadline, their payment at this time will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020. They will not be eligible to use the Non-Filer tool to add eligible children once their $1,200 payment has been issued.

SSI and VA beneficiaries have some additional time beyond April 22 to add their children since their $1,200 automatic payments will be made at a later date. SSI recipients will receive their automatic payments in early May, and the VA payment schedule for beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments is still being determined. If they have children and aren’t required to file a tax return, both groups are urged to use the Non-Filer tool as soon as possible. Once their $1,200 payment has been issued, they will not be eligible to use the Non-Filer tool to add eligible children. Their payment will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020.

No action needed by most taxpayers

The Treasury Department will make the payments for adults automatically to SSA, SSI, RRB and VA recipients.Recipients will generally receive the automatic $1,200 payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.

