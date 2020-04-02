Social Security recipients will automatically receive stimulus check

(WECT) - The Treasury announced in a reversal Wednesday, that Social Security beneficiaries who typically do not file a tax return will automatically receive the $1,200 payment.
“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.
This is updated from the initial guidance included in the Stimulus Bill where the IRS said everyone need to file some sort of tax return.
Now, the IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019, according to the Treasury.
Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.
Here are some other key notes of the Stimulus Bill:
