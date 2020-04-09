Social Services is still actively recruiting foster care parents during pandemic

Foster care is seeing some slowdowns in the number of families interested in fostering right now.

Shenandoah Valley Social Services says they are still recruiting families, while adapting to changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are having more interactions through video conferencing and offering more resources and events through Facebook at SVSS Adoption Resource.

Social Services says there is always a need for support from families locally, so they are still actively looking for families who want to foster in the local community.

"When children do come into foster care, we often do have to place them out of the community, a couple of hours away and that's getting them further from those family connections that are so important for a child in foster care," Lisa Dunn, Assistant Director of SVSS said.

Dunn said they are also checking in on children who are already in foster care using video conferencing or maintaining social distance in person as well.

If you are interested in fostering, you can call (540) 245-5869.