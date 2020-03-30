Social gathering limitations apply to both indoor and outdoor spaces

Some may be confused about where social gathering limitations do and don't apply, especially with the new stay-at-home orders from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Christopher Bean, with the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Commonwealth Attorney's Office, said groupings of ten or more have been banned, but if more than ten are present in a business deemed essential, like a grocery store, they wouldn't be punished. He said under these circumstances, these people aren't gathering, they are just patrons at a business.

He adds this guideline doesn't just pertain to gatherings within four walls.

"If you have ten people in a specific location all exercising, perhaps individually, what does that constitute," Bean said. "I would say right now if you want to go out and exercise, use your common sense, keep your social distance from others, and I think you'll be fine."

Local law enforcement will be enforcing the ten or less gathering guidelines at local businesses and public areas.

Bean said that applies to close quarters in areas or businesses that are deemed non-essential business.

He said this could be both indoors and outdoors.

"A group of more than ten in a confined space, I don't necessarily mean within four walls but if they're even in an open space, but all together, very close-knit, I would certainly recommend that individual contact their local police department or sheriff's office," Bean said.

Local law enforcement could issue a class one misdemeanor to people who do not comply.