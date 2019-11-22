Social media add a complex layer to addressing school threats

Threats toward schools real or fake can cause a panic among school systems and families, and they are taken very seriously.

Violent threats toward schools are increasingly becoming an issue, and while schools may act quickly and collaborate with police, social media has added another layer, making addressing the situation more complex.

"It's a lot more common that there's a social media page where something is said and we don't really know who that person is," Dr. Oskar Scheikl, Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said.

School staff are trained to be perceptive and listen out for concerns among students, but sometimes all that talk happens online, and it can spread very quickly.

"How specific is the threat? Can we tell from what the information we've received, who the person is that made the threat?" Dr. Scheikl said.

Schools work with police to assess the threat that is made, And that is when they then have to make a judgement call on if or how to notify staff and families.

"it's a matter of monitoring what's really being said and whether there is the social media chatter, then we're more likely to issue an official statement about something," Dr. Scheikl said.

If police have determined that there is a credible threat, schools can issue an alert to every number they have on file, whether it be through text, call, email or even their social media pages.

The Staunton Police Department encourages the community to not share threats that are posted online but to immediately call police.

Dr. Scheikl said he works with his staff to prevent these situations from happening by having a welcoming environment.

"Our teachers are very much involved with their students and have good relationships with their students and their students feel encouraged to speak to an adult," Dr. Scheikl said.

Staunton Police noted that having school resource officers inside the schools as someone students feel comfortable reaching out to, can also be very helpful when handling these types of situations.